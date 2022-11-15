Robert G. Kerstner RUTLAND — Robert George Kerstner, 91 of Rutland died Sunday morning November 13, 2022, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland. He was born on August 30, 1930, in Passaic, New Jersey the son of Joseph J. and Anne (Wright) Kerstner. Mr. Kerstner enlisted in the U. S. Air Force in 1950 serving in the Korean War where he was awarded a Korean Service Metal with 2 Bronze Stars. He was honorable discharged in 1954. He relocated to Shrewsbury, VT in 1969 and became employed by Ryan Vending Corp, the Coca Cola Corporation for 19 years, and Middlebury Vending Company until his retirement in 1994. Mr. Kerstner was a member of the Veterans of Foreign War post #04980 and the American Legion Post #31. Survivors include a daughter Pam Kerstner of Rutland, companion Faye Moulton, daughter in law Gail Cole, Joan Kerstner of Florida and Tom and Jackie Culvert of Pittsford He was predeceased by his wife Ina Culvert Kerstner in 1993, a daughter Brenda “Bird” Eileen Kerstner in 2019 and a brother Donald Kestner. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, November 17 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 31, 33 Washington Street, Rutland, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.