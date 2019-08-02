Robert G. Robertson BENSON — Retired Lance Cpl. Robert Gibson Robertson, known as Ray, 73, died Sunday morning, July 21, 2019, at his residence in Benson, following a long illness. Ray was born on May 28, 1946, in Glasgow, Scotland, the son of Robert and Violet (Taylor) Robertson. Ray’s family immigrated to the United States when he was 11 years old and settled in Plattsburgh, NY. After graduating from Plattsburgh High School, Ray became a United States citizen and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966 with a group of his brothers-in-arms known as the North Country Platoon. Ray was a member of the 2nd Battalion, 9th Marines, H Company, served in Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. Ray moved to New York City where he attended The Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre and began working as an actor performing on stage, in television and on film. He was especially proud of his time as a member of the groundbreaking Vietnam Veterans’ Ensemble Theatre Company (Vetco). He was a longtime member of Actors’ Equity Association and the Screen Actors’ Guild, as well as a Plasterer’s Union, like his father. He loved music and was an avid collector of eight-tracks, record albums, cassette tapes and compact discs. He instilled this love of music in all of his children. He was also passionate about film and likewise enjoyed sharing his love with others. Ray enjoyed the maritime life — watching boats in New York harbor, sailing on Sunset Lake and piloting his beloved trawler, Ultraviolet Light, named for his mother. He most enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren for boat rides. Ray was a loving husband, a proud father and a loyal friend. He opened his home to his extended family members and friends repeatedly in times of illness or turmoil. On the last day of his life, he expressed his immense love for his family and friends. Ray was known for his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor which will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his wife, Dr. Jayne Rivas, of Benson; a daughter, Jayme Rivas Robertson, of Boston; three sons Andrew Robertson, of Tampa, FL, Luke Robertson and Mark Robertson, both of Brooklyn, NY; a sister, Anne Henck, of Northville, NY; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and many cousins both in the U.S. and Scotland. He was predeceased by his parents. A blessing and military honor guard will be held in Plattsburgh, NY, at the U.S. Oval at the Veterans’ Wall on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. A reception will follow at Oval Craft Brewing at 1 p.m. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, VT. Donations in Ray’s memory may be made to Save the Children U.S. Border Crisis Children’s Relief Fund, 501 Kings Highway East, Suite 400, Fairfield, CT 06825, 1-800-728-3843, www.savethechildren.org.
