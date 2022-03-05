Robert Gould SHREWSBURY — Robert “Bob” Gould, 84, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his home. Bob was born March 19, 1937, in Rutland, the son of Florence Powell Gould and Robert Allen Gould. He was married to his lifetime love, Judith Eileen Carrarra, the artist, in February 1963, in Rutland. He graduated from North Clarendon School and Rutland High School. He went on to enlist in the U.S. Navy in 1957. Bob served aboard the USS Beale DDE471 and the USS Bristol DDE875 and was control station chief at the Naval Station Brig in Newport, Rhode Island, before being honorably discharged in 1963 as a boiler tender first class. After the navy, he took apprenticeships with Adams and Noe’s Plumbing and with Lyman Russell Plumbing, Heating and Mechanical. When he earned his master plumber’s license, he opened Bob Gould Plumbing and Heating, which he owned and operated for several years. Bob studied for and became a real estate agent. He then worked for Jim Grace Land Sales and for Birdelle Carrara Real Estate. Bob was also a town lister and Shrewsbury School Board member. In 1989, he started at Rutland Regional Medical Center as a maintenance engineering technician. This put him in charge of the boiler room, the water and sewer systems and medical gases. He was a member of the New England Backflow Association and was licensed for backflow-testings-inspections and surveying. Bob retired from RRMC in 2001. Bob loved music. Playing his guitar and harmonica, he was a member of several bands throughout the years. He enjoyed attending bluegrass festivals and jams. Bob traveled the East Coast frequently for many years with his artist wife, Judy, attending art shows. They enjoyed spending several winters at their home in Florida and made many friends along the way. Bob was an avid hunter for most of his life and fishing was a passion. A passion he enjoyed most when fishing on Lake Champlain. He was previously a member of the Green Mountain Model “A” Car Club. Bob has owned a few Model “A” cars, which he and Judy enjoyed riding in, taking to car shows, and driving in many parades. Bob had been a firefighter with the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Department for several years. He was a member of the Shrewsbury School Board and was a Shrewsbury Town Lister. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Judy; by his parents; his brother, Richard Gould; and by his sister, Roberta Gould. He is survived by his several nieces and nephews and many friends. A graveside service will be held at a later date in June at Northam Cemetery in Shrewsbury. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
