Robert Griffin CASTLETON — Robert Griffin, 96, died Oct. 21, 2020. He was the son of Mildred Griffin (Boobar) and Malcolm Griffin. He was born and brought up in Seattle because he said he "wanted to be near his mother." Bob was a WWII vet, having served in the Army Air Corps. He attended the University of Washington. After the war, he continued his education at the New England Conservatory, where he obtained two degrees. Bob sang professionally and toured the country with the Robert Shaw Chorale and later, Fred Waring. He sang at Radio City and at all denominations of churches, temples and WQXR in the New York Metro area. He taught music at Hofstra University and was chairman of the Music Department at Valley Stream High School, teaching voice, strings, and led several orchestras. Bob read The New York Times, regularly, as his hobby. He loved to travel, which he did in his beloved Airstream trailer. He had been to all the states, Hawaii on cruise ships and U.S., Canada and across Europe on trains. In Vermont, Bob was a member of the Castleton Community Center and the American Legion Post 50 in Castleton. Bob is survived by his longtime companion, Sandra (Hicks) Boogertman of West Castleton; a daughter, Lisa Goldstein of North Reading, Massachusetts, and a son, Richard Griffin of Broomfield, Colorado; a sister-in-law of Seattle; several grandchildren and two great-grandsons. He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth; brother, Jim; and daughter, Deborah. Arrangements under the direction of Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.Ducharmefuneralhome.com.
