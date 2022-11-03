Robert "GRIZ" Griswold MENDON — Robert “GRIZ” Griswold, 78 years old passed away peacefully at his home on Oct 20, 2022. He was a proud Veteran and loved to do activities with other Veterans thru VT Adaptive. He left behind his chosen family and close friends and his fur babies. He was an awesome best friend. There will be a celebration of life party. For details look on facebook.
