Robert H. Carroll Sr. rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Robert H. Carroll Sr., 85, who died Oct. 17, 2019, was held Monday, Oct. 21, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Maurice Moreau of St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. Guitarist and vocalist was Linda Macfarlane. The eulogist was Robert H. Carroll Jr. Burial with military honors was in Calvary Cemetery. American Legion Post #31 provided color guards. Jim Mills sounded taps. U.S. Navy members presented the American flag.
