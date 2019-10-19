Robert H. Carroll RUTLAND — Robert H. Carroll, 85, of Rutland, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Rutland July 13, 1934, the son of Francis H. and Ida (Pratt) Carroll. He attended St. Peter's School and graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy class of 1952. Bob joined the U.S. Navy in 1952 serving aboard the USS Roanoke, USS Boston and the USS Albany until 1965 at which time he was transferred to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as the acting officer in charge of the Commissary Store until 1967. He was then transferred to Rutland as the Navy recruiter in charge for four years. He was then sent back to sea aboard the USS Julius A. Furer where he was discharged as Navy Chief after 21 years. He was discharged with his family in attendance in Newport, RI. Robert was president of the Toastmasters International from 1966 to 1967, the Caribbean Sea Frontier, 92 U. He then joined Rutland Regional Medical Center as chief of security, safety and telecommunications where he spent 22 years. Bob was an avid golfer with memberships at Neshobe, Proctor-Pittsford and Rutland country clubs where he was a member for 30 years and president in 1999. He was a member of the American Legion, the VFW, the Fleet Reserve Association and the U.S. Navy Memorial, as well as the USS Boston Association and the USS Albany Association. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, of 61 years, of Rutland; a daughter, Debra Forguites and husband Bill, of Rutland; a son, Robert H. Carroll Jr. and wife Debra, of Plymouth, MA; and a son, Barry Carroll and wife Deborah, of Round Hill, VA; grandchildren Shane Forguites and wife Kerri, of Saratoga Springs, NY, Troy Forguites and wife Emily, of Morehead City, NC, Courtney Carroll and Allison Carroll, of MA, and Eric Carroll and Lauren Carroll, of VA; and four great-grandchildren Harper Forguites, Hudson Forguites, Hazel and Silas Forguites; several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and two brothers Francis J. Carroll in 2015 and Edward W. Carroll in 1998; and by two sisters Margaret Dowd and Patricia Carroll. Visiting hours will be held Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. with prayer services at 11 a.m. at Clifford Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A reception will follow. Contributions may be made to Mount St. Joseph Academy, Convent Avenue, Rutland, VT 05701.
