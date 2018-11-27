Robert H. Douglas SPRINGFIELD - Robert H. Douglas, 90, died Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at his home. He was born March 3, 1928, in Endicott, New York, the son of Alan and Edith (Phileo) Douglas. He graduated high school in New York. On June 15, 1963, Mr. Douglas married Marian Stover in Bartonsville. He was employed as a machinist with Cone Blanchard in Windsor, Bryant Grinder Co. and Fellows Gear Shaper in Springfield, for many years. He also worked as a truck driver with Idlenot Dairy in Springfield. He enjoyed playing violin, hiking, riding unicycle and word puzzles. Survivors include two children Geoffrey Douglas, of Springfield, Deborah Kopefchny, of Toronto, Canada; three grandchildren; five siblings David, Gladys, Margaret, Elaine and Mary. Mr. Douglas was predeceased by his wife July 4, 2014, and a son, Rob Douglas, in 2004. The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Andover Community Church in Andover, with the Rev. Daryl Martens officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Family Center, 365 Summer St., Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.