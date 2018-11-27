Robert H. Nelson Jr. NORTH SPRINGFIELD - Robert H. Nelson Jr., 88, died Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born April 1, 1930, in North Hartland, the son of Robert and Claribel (Hunt) Nelson. He graduated in 1948 from Windsor High School. Mr. Nelson served in the U.S. Navy Reserve from 1946 to 1948 and was discharged to join the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1952. He also served with the Hurricane Hunters Squadron in Bermuda for three years. On April 3, 1954, he married Shirley Smith. He was employed as an industrial engineer with Fellows Gear Shaper for almost 40 years, retiring in 1991. After retirement, he worked delivering vehicles for Springfield Auto Mart for many years. Mr. Nelson was a lifetime member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and a member of the Air Force Association, International Plastic Modelers Society, Academy of Model Aeronautics and American Auto Association. A model airplane builder and kit collector, two shows of his work were displayed at Miller Art Center in Springfield. He was an avid roller skater and enjoyed traveling around in his convertibles. Survivors include his wife, of North Springfield; three children Ken Nelson, of Rutland, Bonnie Jo Sandstrom, of Manchester, New Hampshire, Carol-Lynn Knight, of North Springfield; a sister, Teri Perkins, of Boynton Beach, Florida; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and several nieces. He was predeceased by two sisters Arlene McFadden, Barbara Ranney; and a nephew. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, where a calling hour will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service officiated by the Rev. George Keeler. Burial will be at a later date in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or at www.diabetes.org/.
