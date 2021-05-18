Robert H. Warren MOUNT HOLLY — Robert H. Warren, 91, formerly of Windsor and Island Pond, recently moved to Mount Holly to the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Karl Parsells II. Bob passed away on May 1, 2021, at his home, with family. Born Nov. 11, 1929, in Rutland, Vermont, he was the son of Harry and Hope (Cooke) Warren of Ludlow, Vermont. Bob joined the Army (1951-1954), serving in the 536 Firefighting Platoon, Fort Davis – Panama Canal Zone, Panama. On leave, he married Patricia Coleman of Ludlow, and they had three children. He was employed by the Town of Windsor as deputy fire chief. Bob married his second wife, Patricia Dewey Magoon, in 1965, gained three children, and raised six children in Hartland. Retiring after 26½ years at the VA Hospital’s Engineering Department, and moving to Island Pond, he enjoyed his retirement as chief groomer for the Brighton Snowmobile Club. Due to life’s events, he left the best place to live in the state of Vermont, The Northeast Kingdom, behind. Bob enjoyed steam and gas engines, NASCAR racing, snowmobiling, walks in Paradise Park and Vermont traditions. An avid hunter, our dad enjoyed the trip of a lifetime, hunting on Anticosti Island, Quebec, Canada. Bob is survived by his brother, James C. Warren and Pat Wing of Ludlow; his children, Daniel and Linda Magoon of West Fairlee, Scott and Dwina Warren of West Brookfield, Gary and Patricia Warren of Island Pond, Pamela Wilmot of Windsor, and Julie and Karl Parsells II of Mount Holly; 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; a niece, nephews and non-related family. Bob was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Roger, Junction City, Kansas, Rodney, Proctorville, Vermont; a nephew, Billy-Jo Warren, Hartland, Vermont; and a son, Richard Magoon, Arizona. Private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. As a supporter of the Second Amendment and the 16th Article of the Vermont State Constitution, in lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to VTFSC Defense Fund, in care of Marcia Marble, 14 Stafford Ave., Morristown, VT 05661. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.