Robert Hardina RUTLAND — Robert Hardina, 80, died Nov. 24, 2019, at his residence. He was born Jan. 6, 1939, in Newark, New Jersey, the son of John and Marie (Schriber) Hardina. He attended local schools and joined the Air Force at age 17. He later married Joyce Duclo in 1982. Mr. Hardina was a driver for Rutland News prior to his retirement. In earlier years, he enjoyed bowling and fishing. Survivors include his wife; a son, Robert Hardina Jr., of West Rutland; daughter Dawn Hardina, of Florida; stepdaughters Bonnie Graham, of West Rutland, Margaret Martell, of Tinmouth; stepsons Cleo Alexander, of Fair Haven, Francis Alexander, of Rutland; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; three siblings John, of New Jersey, Barbara Stump, of North Carolina, Joan Benson, of California; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters and one brother. There are no public calling hours or funeral. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Aldous Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangments.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.