Robert Henry Bride, Sr. FOREST DALE — Robert Henry Bride, Sr, age 79, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home in Forest Dale. Bob was born in Rutland on September 10, 1943. He was the son of Merald and Gladys (Cox) Bride. He grew up in Rutland where he received his education. Following high school, he served in the United State Navy. After his Honorable Discharge, he returned to Vermont and began his working career, as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He retired in 2005. He enjoyed carpentry work, was an avid hunter and a New York Yankees fan and a New England Patriots fan. He was a member of Brandon American Legion Post #55. He is survived by his wife; Carolyn (Knight) Bride of Forest Dale; whom he married July 19, 1992, one son; Robert Bride, Jr and his wife Cathy and a daughter; Karen Bowen and her husband Ralph, 1 brother; Michael Bride, 4 sisters; Judith Wiskoski, Jacqueline Grant, Margaret Lanphere and Linda Galo, a step daughter; Lisa Torres and 3 step-sons; Mark Little, Fred Little and Brian Little. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews & cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by; his parents, a brother; Merald Bride, Jr, and a sister Sally Geno. Honoring his wishes, a private celebration of his life will take place, at a later date. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon is in charge of arrangements.
