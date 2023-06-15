Robert Hyjek RUTLAND — Robert A. Hyjek, Sr., 75 of Rutland died June 11, 2023 at Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Comfort Care Center. He was born in West Rutland September 2, 1947 the son of Felix and Matilda (Kantorski) Hyjek. Bob was a graduate of West Rutland High School class of 1965. On November 5, 1966 he married Marie K. Kaszuba. Robert was employed at Moore Business Forms for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and storytelling. Surviving are his wife Marie of Rutland, a daughter Shelley Swahn and husband Mark of West Bolton, a son Robert A. Hyjek, Jr. of Wolfboro, NH a brother Thomas Hyjek of Rutland, a sister, Marcia Senecal and husband Michael of West Rutland, four grandchildren, Colin & Kurtis Swahn and Jacob & Patrick Hyjek, nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents, two brothers, Felix and Edward Hyjek and by a sister, Irene Dydo. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery. Contributions may be made to ones favorite charity. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland and West Rutland.
