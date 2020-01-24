Robert I. "Bob" Ruane CLARENDON — Robert Ingalls Ruane, 81, of Clarendon died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born on March 16, 1938, in Rutland, the son of Charles “Toddy” and Beatrice (Ingalls) Ruane. Bob grew up on the family farm and enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving until his honorable discharge in 1957. He married Mary Mattison of Fort Ann, New York, on Nov. 28, 1959. Bob owned and operated the Cold River Farm for his entire life and also spent many years trucking livestock for farmers throughout New England. He enjoyed watching old westerns, playing cards with family and friends, and in his younger years, competing in gymkhanas and rodeos with his favorite white horse, “Smokey.” Bob was a charter member of the Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department. He loved fairs, especially traveling to Maine to the Fryeburg Fair to watch horse pulling, tractor pulling and cattle shows. For several years, he would travel to Dade City, Florida, with his wife to spend a couple months in the winter. Survivors include his wife, Mary Ruane of North Clarendon; two sons, Cash Ruane and wife Karen of North Clarendon and Kevin Ruane of Tinmouth; four daughters, Cherie Ruane of Clarendon, Sharon McNeil of Clarendon, Karen Bishop and husband Paul of Poultney, and Melissa Rosenberg and husband Adam of North Clarendon; five grandchildren, Katie Eugair, Andrew Ruane, Elizabeth Bushey, Emily Bushey and Evelyn Bushey; three great-grandchildren, Talon, Kendall and Lillian; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Betty Milo; grandson Joshua Ruane; and a son-in-law, Roland McNeil. Friends may call from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 168, North Clarendon, VT 05759; or to a charity of choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.