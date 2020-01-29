Robert I. Ruane rites CLARENDON — The memorial service for Robert Ingalls Ruane, 81, who died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, was held Monday, Jan. 27, at Aldous Funeral Home. The Rev. William Kingsley, pastor of Clarendon Congregational “Old Brick” Church, officiated. Guitarist was Adam Rosenberg and vocalist was Evelyn Bushey. Memorial contributions may be made to Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 168, North Clarendon, VT 05759; or a charity of choice.
