Robert J. Bierwirth EAST DORSET — Robert J. Bierwirth, 86, of East Dorset, VT, passed away March 13, 2023 at home surrounded by his family, following a 2 year battle with cancer. Bob was born in Bennington. VT on February 26, 1937 the son of the late George and Margaret (Dailey) Bierwirth. He attended school in Rutland, Christ the King School and Mt. Saint Joseph. Bob enlisted in the Navy and served from 1955-1957. He was a life member of VFW Post 6471 in Manchester, VT and several other organizations. Bob was a member and officer of the North Bennington Fire Department and a member of the Bennington Rural Fire Department. He was employed for several years with Morse and Butler Builders, Inc. He also worked at Bromley Ski Area and headed up all the construction projects. He then became self- employed, along with his son Donald Bierwirth as D&B Builders, Inc, building residential Homes. Bob thoroughly enjoyed all his camping trips with his family and friends, especially spending the winters in Florida, making new friends in his later years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing and in his earlier years snowmobiling and motorcycle racing. He also loved dirt car racing and following NASCAR. Bob is survived by is wife Gloria (Bushee) Bierwirth of East Dorset, to whom he married in East Dorset in 1978, sons Robert Bierwirth (Kris) of North Carolina, Donald Bierwirth (Kathi) of Sunderland, VT and John Bierwirth (Kami) of East Dorset, daughters Diane Kent (John) of Manchester and Robyn Bierwirth of Pittsford, VT, his step-son Brian Lacoste (Deanne) of Sunderland, VT, 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Life for Bob will be held Sunday April 2, 2023 at 1pm at the VFW Post 6471 Manchester, VT. Graveside services will be held and announced in early summer. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Bob’s memory may be made to the Northshire Rescue Squad, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
