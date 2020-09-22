Robert J. "Bob" Hall Jr. RUTLAND — Robert J. “Bob” Hall Jr. passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sept. 18, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Bob was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Sept. 2, 1937, to Eva and Robert J. Hall Sr. Bob is survived by his wife, Deborah (née Godnick); his two daughters, Shirley and husband Jim Chisamore of North Carolina and Lori Hall of New York; and his three sons, Jim and wife Lisa Hall of Vermont, Jeff Hall of Minnesota, and Todd and wife Kim Hall of New York. Bob is also survived by several grandchildren, Joshua Chisamore, Kyle Chisamore, Garry Hall, Jonathon Piper, Brittany Piper, Chelsea Denton and Craig Hall. In addition, Bob is survived by many great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. Bob served for over 20 years in the Army National Guard, retired from GE in Rutland after a long career and in retirement, worked with the crossing guards of the Rutland school system. Bob enjoyed his flower and vegetable gardens, tinkering on all kinds of projects and watching NASCAR, the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. A graveside service will be held on Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. in the Hillside Cemetery in Castleton, Vermont. A reception will follow at the Rutland Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bob's name to the Rutland County Humane Society or the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
