Robert J. “Bobbo” Kelly BRANDON — Robert J. “Bobbo” Kelly, 82, of Brandon, died Jan. 27, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, after a short illness. Born in Rutland, Vermont, on Aug. 27, 1939, Bob was a proud alumnus of Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Rutland, where he enjoyed a storied athletic career. Bob remained a lifelong Vermont resident, later residing in Brattleboro, Newfane and Brandon. Bob’s love of sports continued throughout his life, as he enjoyed golf with his friends and family at Neshobe Country Club, playing basketball and softball in several neighborhood leagues, traveling annually to New York to root for his beloved New York Yankees, and making his enthusiastic presence known throughout Vermont as he coached and rooted for his daughters and many other relatives at their numerous athletic games. Bob also loved visiting his ancestral home of Ireland. He was a gregarious host and enjoyed cooking generous meals for friends and family. Bob’s professional career saw him travel extensively throughout New England with his work as a beverage salesman. Following his retirement from G. Housen & Co. in Brattleboro, Bob continued to be actively involved in his community, including as a much-loved presence in the Shoreham school system as a para-educator. Bob is survived by his wife, Leslie; and daughters, Ryan Kelly, of Newfane, Vermont, Mitzi Newton, of Mendon, Vermont, Meg Curry (Mike), his granddaughter, Campbell Curry, all of Ossining, New York; his sister, Claire Notte (“Miss Daisy”) (John), of Rutland; sister-in-law, Jeanne Kelly; brother- and sister-in-law, Rob and Christina Naylor, of Salisbury, Vermont; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Bob was predeceased by his daughter, Kara Kelly, on Dec. 22, 1978; and his brothers, Jack and Francis “Mickey” Kelly. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Miller and Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leland & Gray Athletic Department (write checks to “WRED,” memo: Bob Kelly), P.O. Box 128, Townshend, VT 05353; or the Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.