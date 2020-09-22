Robert J. Cameron WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Robert J. "Bob" Cameron passed away peacefully Sept. 18, 2020, at home. He was born Aug. 4, 1946, in Rutland, Vermont. After attending Whitehall High School, Bob built a life in Whitehall. Past employment includes Frandino Funeral Home and Native Textiles, but he was known for being a jack-of-all trades. He enjoyed his BMW, but he always appreciated a classic car. He was a member of the Rifle Club, Sons of the American Legion and a former member of the Whitehall Elks Lodge. He also enjoyed his daily visits with his friend, Duane, painting outdoor scenes, country music, and making his friends and family laugh. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Jean Stahle and Leroy Cameron; his sister, Carolyn; and his brother, Leroy. He is survived by his partner, Theresa Hanley; ex-wife, Dawn O’Neil; son, Wayne Cameron and fiancée Rachael Emond; daughter, Wendy Abatiell and husband Ethan Abatiell; grandchildren, Kayla, Tiffany, Dean, Stephen, Joshua, Chance, Logan and Autumn; great-grandchildren, Weston, Cameron, Annaleice, Isabelle; along with several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in the Green Mount Cemetery in Whitehall. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
