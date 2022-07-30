Robert J. Canfield FAIR HAVEN — The Graveside service with Military Honors for Robert J. “Twig” Canfield, 76 of Fair Haven who died February 4, 2020 will be held 1pm on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Fair Haven Rescue Squad, 17 Prospect St, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
