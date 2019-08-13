Robert J. Carlyle rites SHOREHAM — The funeral Mass for Robert Jerome "Bob" Carlyle, 85, of West Nyack, NY, who died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, was celebrated Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Paul's Church, Orwell, with his grandson, Father Joseph Sanderson, as the celebrant. Concelebrants were Fr. Luke Austin and Fr. Vincent Odoemenam. The organist was Simone Kent. The vocalist was Peter Laramie. Honorary bearers were members of the Knights of Columbus. Services were also held Monday at the Joseph W. Sorce Funeral Home, West Nyack, NY. Burial with military honors took place in Frederick Loescher Veterans Memorial Cemetery in New Hempstead, NY. A rosary service was held Saturday, Aug. 10, at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven, by the Legion of Mary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the NYC PBA Widows and Children's Fund, in care of Patrick Hendry, Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, 125 Broad St., 11th Floor, New York, NY 10004-2400; the Knights of Columbus; or any veterans organization.
