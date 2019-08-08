Robert J. Carlyle SHOREHAM — Robert Jerome "Bob" Carlyle, 85, of West Nyack, NY and Shoreham, Vermont, died unexpectedly Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on January 20, 1934 in Bronx, NY the son of Matthew and Elizabeth (Lalor) Carlyle. Bob graduated from the Evander Childs High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War on the USS Keppler and then transferred into the navy reserves. Bob became employed by the City of New York as a police officer serving for 23 years until his retirement in 1976. He then returned to active duty service with the U.S. Navy until his retirement as a chief petty officer following 39 years of service. He has always been active in the Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus where he became a 4th Degree Knight. Bob was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Saddle Brook NJ, Post 3484 where he had served as the commander. Bob was also a member of the John H. Secour American Legion Post 329, Pearl River, NY. Survivors include his wife Joan Carlyle of Shoreham, a daughter, Dorothy Devine of Valley Cottage, NY, and two sons, Robert Carlyle and Keith Carlyle both of West Nyack, NY, five stepdaughters Caroline Dundon of Bristol, Cathy St. George of Pittsburgh, PA, Cindy Del Bianco of Palm Springs, CA, Collen Derosier of NH, Jennifer Sanderson of Orwell, two stepsons Chris Dundon and Michael Dundon both of Orwell, a brother James Carlyle of Pennsylvania, seven grandchildren and 12 step grandchildren; and four great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his first wife Dorothy Carlyle (Kleber), a sister Marilyn Baker and a brother Marshall Carlyle. Friends may call on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. A funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the St. Paul's Church, Orwell, Vermont with his grandson Father Joseph Sanderson as the celebrant. Services will be held at the Joseph W. Sorce Funeral Home, 728 West Nyack Road, West Nyack, NY on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. and Monday, August 12 at 11:00 a.m., burial to follow at the Frederick Loescher Veterans Memorial Cemetery in New Hempstead, NY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the NYC PBA Widows and Children's Fund, C/O Patrick Hendry at the Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, 125 Broad Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10004-2400, the Knights of Columbus or any Veterans organization.
