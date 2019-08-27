Robert J. Forguites rites SPRINGFIELD — The committal service for Robert J. Forguites, 80, who died April 9, 2019, was held Saturday, Aug. 24, in Forestdale Cemetery. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brandon, officiated. Military honors were accorded by Brandon American Legion Post #55, led by Sgt. at Arms Robert Gearwar. Chaplain Gary Stanley delivered a Legionnaires Service. Paul Scott sounded taps. Sgt. Jack Curtis of the Vermont Army National Guard presented the American flag to the son, Adam Forguites. A reception followed at Brandon Senior Citizens Center. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
