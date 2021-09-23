Robert J. Joyce RUTLAND — Robert J. Joyce, 75, died Sept. 19, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born May 8, 1946, in Rutland, the son of John F. and Eureta (Rounds) Joyce. He graduated in 1964 from Mount St. Joseph Academy. Mr. Joyce was a U.S. Army war veteran. He worked at General Electric, Coca Cola and Rutland Country Club. He was a member of St. Peter Church. Mr. Joyce enjoyed watching golf and was a New York Yankees fan. Survivors include a brother, William “Bill” Joyce, and two sisters, Dianne Joyce and Alta Rice, all of Rutland, 13 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Patricia Scott, Judith Martel, June Hughes, John, Thomas and Mary Reta Joyce. The funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at St. Peter Church, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.