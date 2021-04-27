Robert J. Keyes WALLINGFORD — Robert J. “Bob” Keyes, 68, of Wallingford, passed away on April 22, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center from complications of COVID-19. Bob was a kind and gentle soul whose playful nature and sense of humor endeared him to all who knew him. He loved rock music (The Beatles most of all), mystery novels, word and number puzzles, and games of all kinds, especially the ones he played with his family. He was a lifelong resident of Wallingford who worked for over 30 years at Vermont Store Fixtures. Bob was predeceased by his mother, Beverly Keyes Day; and is survived by his wife, Diane Richards Keyes; his children and their spouses, Melissa Steeves (James Steeves), Kristin Sixt (Steven Sixt) and Lauren Keyes; and his grandchildren, Allison Steeves and Wesley Sixt. No services are planned at this time. Memorial donations may be sent to the Rutland County Humane Society.
