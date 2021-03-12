Robert J. LaRose RUTLAND — Robert Joseph LaRose, 52, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his residence, following a brief illness. He was born on May 7, 1968, in Fort Rucker, Alabama, the son of Robert and Rosemary (Cendrowski) LaRose. He graduated in 1986 from Rutland High School. Mr. LaRose was employed as a security guard at several area companies. Survivors include a sister, Carrie Brown of Rutland; a half-sister, Erica LaRose of Massachusetts; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Feb. 3, 2021; and his mother June 13, 2020. There are no public services. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
