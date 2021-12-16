Robert J. Martin ANDOVER — Robert James Martin, 75, died Dec. 11, 2021, at his home, of cancer. He was born in New York City, the son of William and Mary Martin. He worked in the semiconductor industry in California for a time. After attending colleges and universities in New York, California and New Jersey, Mr. Martin earned his Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Rutgers University. He was a church lector, held BSA leadership roles, and enjoyed rock-climbing. After over 40 years in the telecommunications industry, he retired to Vermont where he enjoyed astronomy, singing with the Springfield chorus, being church lector, volunteering at Whiting Library in Chester, as well as playing the electric piano, and was an avid reader. Survivors include two brothers, William, Michael; his wife of 50 years, Alice, whom he married in New York; their children, Cathy, Paul and Christopher; and two granddaughters. The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Church of the Annunciation in Ludlow, followed by a reception in the church meeting room. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vermont Food Bank in Brattleboro. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
