Robert J. Pollard, Sr. CHESTER — Robert J. Pollard Sr., 86, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at home, following a lengthy period of illness. He was born July 18, 1933, in Rutland, the son of Gladys Fuller of Ludlow. In earlier years, he worked at several jobs. He retired after 40 years with the State of Vermont Agency of Transportation. On May 14, 1955, Mr. Pollard married Alice (Thomas). She died Nov. 23, 2019, a week after Robert. He served in the National Guard. He was a jack of all trades, enjoyed working on cars, hunting, fishing and spending time in Maine at the camp he helped build. Survivors include three children Christine Spaulding, Robert Pollard Jr., Gary Pollard, all of Chester; sisters Dianne Bixby, of Ludlow, Helen Frechette, of Rutland; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mr. Pollard was predeceased by his son, Herbert Harford Jr.; a granddaughter; two siblings Janice Garrow and Richard Fuller. Private graveside service will be held in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice for VT and NH, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
