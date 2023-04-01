Robert J. Pollard HUBBARDTON — On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Robert John Pollard II passed away. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 21, 1952 to Robert John Pollard and Vera (Pollak) Pollard. Bob was a scholar, musician, and a beautiful soul with a wonderful sense of humor. He left behind the love of his life for 37 years, Donna Luther. They were each other's heart and soul. He also left behind 3 sons, Jason, Noah and Luther and a daughter, Emily, along with 6 sisters and 2 brothers, numerous nieces, nephews, 5 grandchildren and a huge extension of friends (band mates). There are no scheduled services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
