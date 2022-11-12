Robert J. Prozzo STARKSBORO — Robert J. Prozzo, 87, died November 6, 2022, in Winter Haven, FL. He was born in Rutland, February 11, 1935, son of Pasquale and Angelina (Vecchione) Prozzo. Bob was proud owner operator of Bargain Country Store in Rutland for 30 years. It was a place many friendships were formed with” Bargain Bob.” He was a member of the Bristol American Legion Post 19. He served in the United States Army. He played the saxophone and started Bob Prozzo Orchestra. He enjoyed cartoon drawing. He was proud of his Italian heritage and was a true Italian in every sense of the word. He loved his family, loved to eat, especially pastas and breads, loved to share stories, made up quite a few of his own and could be extremely stubborn. He didn’t believe in maps and sometimes traveled the same circles, literally. He was known to be a jokester and could also laugh at himself. For the past 7 + years, he and his wife have spent the winters in Auburndale, Florida. Surviving are his wife, Carolyn (Orvis) Gibson of Starksboro; a son, Robert Prozzo of Rutland; a daughter, Tina Bills, (Randy) of Brookline; and a sister Elsie Papa of West Palm Beach, FL. He was affectionately known as Papa to 8 grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 3 step great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his former wife, of 52 years, Marcelle Prozzo in 2013; 3 brothers, Louie, Michael and Patsy Prozzo; a sister, Anna Cyr. Calling hours will be held from 11 am to 1 pm in the Clifford Funeral Home, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Burial service will follow at 1:30 pm in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. A reception will follow at the Rutland Country Club. Memorial contributions may be made to Bristol American Legion Post 19, 56 Airport Drive, in Bristol, VT 05443. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
