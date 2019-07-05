Robert J. Tifft WEST RUPERT — Robert James Tifft passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Bob was born March 17, 1937, in Rupert, the son of the late Orla Tifft and Ella (Fisher) Tifft. Bob attended the Rupert schools and Washington Academy in Salem, NY. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Army for three years and served in Korea. He also spent another five years in the Reserves. He was employed over 30 years for J.K. Adams Co. in Dorset. Bob was active in the Rupert United Methodist Church, holding positions of lay leader, trustee, member of the Administrative Board and served on many committees. He was also a member of the Rupert Volunteer Fire Department until health problems prevented. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his grandson, Daniel; and brother, Orla Jr. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Carol (Watrous) Tifft; two sons Keith Tifft and wife Cindy, of Orwell, and Brian Tifft and wife Amy, of Salem, NY. Bob was very proud of his eight grandchildren Devin, Daniel, Dylan, Katie (Joe), Hugh, Charlene, Brandan and Aria; as well as two great-grandchildren Nicholas and Hope. He also leaves three sisters and multiple cousins. Calling hours will be on Saturday, July 6, from 10-11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Rupert United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Rupert Street Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rupert United Methodist Church, Box 40, West Rupert, VT 05776; or Second Chance Animal Center, P.O. Box 620, Shaftsbury, VT 05262. To offer condolences to the Tifft family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home Inc., Salem, NY.
