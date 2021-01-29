Robert J. Timbers Sr. FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Robert Justin "Bob" Timbers Sr., age 82, of Fayetteville passed away in his home on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Born Monday, Jan. 16, 1939, in Rutland, Vermont. to parents Edward Clark Timbers Sr. and Teresa Keith Timbers, he graduated from Mount St .Joseph Academy with the class of 1957. Robert received his Bachelor of Science in Occupational Education from Southern Illinois University in 1975 and proceeded to receive his Master of Education from North Carolina State University in 1979. Robert served faithfully in the United States Air Force as a dental assistant for 21 years. During his service to his country, Robert proudly and selflessly served in the Honor Guard for Military Funerals while stationed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. He then shared his knowledge in the field of dental hygiene as an instructor of dental hygiene at Fayetteville Technical Community College for 23 years. Upon retirement, he continued to serve in his church, St. Elizabeth Anne Seton, as a member of the Knights of Columbus. Robert enjoyed gardening, focusing heavily on his homegrown vineyard. He took great pleasure in making his own wine and sharing it with those he loved. Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rosario (Chari) Algeciras-Sanchez Timbers; his son, Robert Timbers Jr., Prairie Village, Kansas; his daughter, Trini Timbers Curtis (Randall), Farmington, Utah; his grandchildren, Jakob Curtis (Gina), Erwin, North Carolina, and Amanda Curtis, Ogden, Utah; his brothers, James Timbers, Glen Burnie, Maryland, Frank Timbers (Inday), Las Vegas, Nevada; his sister, Terry Timbers Genovesi (James), Ira, Vermont; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Clark Timbers; his mother, Teresa Keith Timbers; his sister, Patricia Timbers Towsley; his brothers, Edward Timbers Jr. and Joseph Timbers. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, from 6-7 p.m. at Rogers & Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it has been requested that any who attend the viewing, wear a mask. There will be a limit of 15 persons in the viewing area at a time. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at 3 p.m. and a burial with military honors will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. Those who wish to attend these services can do so virtually through the Rogers & Breece website. Additionally, the services will be recorded for viewing at a later date.
