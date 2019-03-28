Robert J. Toner CASTLETON — Robert J. Toner, 88, died peacefully March 23, 2019, at his home with his wife at his side. He was born in Stamford, CT, Jan. 23, 1931, the son of Thomas J. and Lillian (Turner) Toner. Robert graduated from Stamford High School in 1949. In that same year, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, completing basic training at Paris Island, SC, and advanced infantry training at Camp Lejune, NC. While serving in Korea, he was promoted to SSGT and was awarded three battle stars. Mr. Toner was a police officer and detective with Stamford, CT, Police Department from 1955 until his retirement in 1996. He was a member of Rutland American Legion Post 31, Rutland VFW and the Marine Corps League. Surviving are his wife, Theresa (Brislin) Toner, of Castleton; his stepson, Michael Kennedy and wife Jessica, of Milton; a daughter, Patricia Dempsey and husband Steve, of Bridgewater, CT; a brother, Frank Toner, of Guilford, CT; two grandsons Matthew Freitag and Douglas Freitag; two great-grandchildren Canaan and Jackson Freitag. He was predeceased by a son, Robert Toner Jr., in 1996; a brother and a sister. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to The Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701.
