Robert J. "Twig" Canfield rites FAIR HAVEN — The funeral service for Robert J. “Twig” Canfield, 76, who died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, was held Sunday, Feb. 16, at First Congregational Church of Fair Haven. Bishop Rev. James L. Mills Sr., pastor, officiated. The organist was Joan Brown. Words of remembrance were by Lauren Zidovsky, William Canfield and William Canfield II. Musicians were Gracianna Stannard and Elizabeth Camara. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in Cedar Grove Cemetery. A reception followed at Fair Haven American Legion hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Fair Haven Rescue Squad, 17 Prospect St., Fair Haven, VT 05743.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.