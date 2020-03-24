Robert K. Kellogg RUTLAND TOWN — Robert Kenneth (Ripper) Kellogg, 88, of Rutland Town, met his Lord and Savior on March 18, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Dec. 15, 1931, to the late Kenneth and Thelma (Morse) Kellogg. Bob graduated from Rutland High School in 1949. He was an All-State player for football and an amazing baseball player that earned him his nick name "Rip." He married Jane Gay Williams on Oct. 21, 1950. They shared 69½ years together as husband and wife. Bob worked on his father's farm for many years. He also was a delivery driver for Keebler and a U.S. Postal Service worker, which he retired from in 1994. In his early years he was a member of the Rutland Moose Club. He was a former member of the Advent Christian Church in Rutland and a current member of the United Methodist Church in Mendon. He loved spending time with his family, traveling, gardening and watching sports. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. Survivors include his wife, Jane, of Rutland town; his children, David Kellogg (Nancy) of Rutland town, Shelly Warren (Rev. Dr. Sam) of Jacksonville, Fla., Kathy Farley (Bart) of Las Vegas, NV and Tom Kellogg (Marybeth) of South Burlington; seven grandchildren, Jared Warren, Darrick Warren, Kara Renninger, Barrett Farley, Kristi Toms, Jacob Kellogg, Sophie Kellogg; and six great-grandchildren, as well as numerous extended family members. He was predeceased by his sister Norma Kennedy and brother John Kellogg. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at a later date in Cheney Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.