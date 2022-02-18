Robert L. Booth AUBURN, Maine — Robert Lonsdale “Bob” Booth passed away peacefully Saturday evening, Feb. 12, 2022, with family by his side. He was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on July 7, 1934, the son of Benjamin F. Booth Sr. and Bessie M. Lonsdale Booth. Bob graduated from Pawtucket East High School, the class of 1953. He then joined the U.S. Army serving proudly with the 8th U.S. Army in South Korea. He received the United Nations Forces Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal. Bob received his Bachelor of Science degree from Springfield College in 1960, where he met his future wife, Linda Mariello. They were married in Saco, Maine, August of 1960. The Booths moved to Rutland, Vermont, where Bob was employed as a teacher/coach. While at Proctor High School, Bob coached soccer, basketball and baseball, winning three league championships and one state championship in baseball. In 1963, the Booths moved to Auburn, Maine, where Bob accepted a teaching/coaching position at Edward Little High School. In the classroom, Bob taught biology for 34 years. Bob was the Men’s Varsity Basketball Coach from 1963 to 1972. His teams from 1968, 1970 and 1971 all went to the Western Class A Tournament. Bob also coached Women’s Varsity Basketball from 1977 to 1980. While still teaching, Bob joined the active Army Reserve 76th Division and completed 20 years of active military service. He received recognition as both an Infantry Senior Instructor and a Combat Medical Senior Instructor. He was awarded the prestigious Meritorious Service Medal for dedication and leadership, along with the Army Achievement Medal. Bob enjoyed spending time with family and friends. especially in the beautiful Maine outdoors. He had many fond memories of camping/fishing trips and walking the southern Maine beaches and trails with family and friends. In later years, he loved spending time with his grandchildren, Matthew and Maggie, watching them play soccer, basketball and lacrosse, still coaching them from the sidelines. Bob is survived by his two sons, Jeff Booth and Michael Booth; his grandchildren, Matthew and Margaret; and his daughter-in-law, Marcie Booth. Information on services can be found at: www.lynchbrothers.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.