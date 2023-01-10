Robert L. Currier Sr. SPRINGFIELD — Robert Lee Currier Sr. died peacefully at Springfield Hospital with his wife Joan by his side on Friday, January 6, 2023. He was able to say his goodbyes and give her one final kiss. Bob was born on June 17, 1941 in Springfield, Vermont to Clifford F. Currier and Vivian M. Currier (Hill) who both preceded him in death. Bob had a younger brother Richard F. Currier as well as a sister Nancy M. Currier who both preceded him in death. Bob is survived by his loving (and very patient) wife Joan and their dog Angel. They would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in February. They were married in Springfield at the Calvary Baptist Church. They have three children - Amy (Currier) Estey of Atlanta, GA and her husband Joe, Robert Lee Currier Jr. and his wife Patti of Westford, VT, and Bechi Currier and Brian LaRusso of Howell, NJ. Bob has six grandchildren - Allison Crouch, Joshua Estey, Robert Lee Currier III, Erin Zervas, Matthew Currier, and Megan Currier. He was also blessed with five great-grandchildren whom he was over the moon for - Olivia, Benjamin, Clara, Emma and Luna. All of his grandchildren and great grandchildren were the lights of his life. Bob is also survived by his brother Ronald Currier of Weathersfield, VT and sister Carol Peebles of Perkinsville, VT, as well as many, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and a myriad of wonderful lifelong friends. A Visitation will be on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 1:00-3:00 PM at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, VT. A memorial service will take place following the visitation at 3:00pm. As Bob was a life-long animal lover, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Springfield Humane Society in Springfield, VT. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, VT. A full obituary can be viewed at Davismemorialchapel.net
