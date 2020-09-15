Robert L. Harger Jr. rites PROCTOR — The funeral Mass for Robert L. Harger Jr., 76, who died Sept. 6, 2020, was celebrated Friday in St. Dominic’s Church. Officiating was Rev. Avelino Vale, pastor. Burial followed in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in West Rutland. Eulogist was Rosemary Rogers. Bearers were John and Jeff Poremski, Charles and David Rogers, Dan Nelson and Fabio Rosi. Honorary bearers were members of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.