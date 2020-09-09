Robert L. Harger Jr. PROCTOR — Robert L. Harger Jr., 76, died Sept. 6, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Evanston, Illinois, Dec. 12, 1943, son of Frances (Roebuck) and Robert L. Harger Sr. Robert was a graduate of Remington High School in Indiana and attended Purdue University. He was a member of the Vermont National Guard. Robert married Mary Kamuda of Proctor on Sept. 6, 1969, in St. Dominic’s Church. He worked most of his career for Giancola Construction as a general contractor and later worked at the Rutland Post Office. Robert was a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus where he was a committee member of their charity golf tournament and supported their scholarship programs. Robert was a member of St. Dominic’s Church Parish Council, an usher and sang in the choir. He was a member of the Proctor-Pittsford Country Club for many years, was an avid bowler, and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Surviving are his wife, Mary Harger of Proctor; a son, Michael Harger of Stowe; and two half-sisters, Roberta Harger and Kathy Duncan. He was predeceased by his parents. There are no calling hours. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St. Dominic’s Church. Social distancing and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Vermont Golf Association Scholarship Fund, 145 Pine Haven Shores Road, Shelburne, VT 05482. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
