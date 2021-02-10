Robert L. Johnson PROCTOR — Robert L. "Bob" Johnson, 86, died Feb. 4, 2021, at Mountain View Center in Rutland, of Parkinson's disease. He was born the son of Olga (Lertola) and John E. Johnson. After retirement from Mal Tool, he took care of the Proctor Youth League Fields. Mr. Johnson was a member of the Elks. He was an avid pool player, hunter, woodworker and gardener. Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Sandy; daughter Robin Schaner of Florence, son Randal Johnson of Rutland, daughter Bonnie Davis of Shrewsbury; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; stepson Rob Bride of Rutland; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Ducharme Funeral Home in Castleton.
