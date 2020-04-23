Robert L. Leonard RUTLAND — Robert L. Leonard, 58, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at The Pines in Rutland from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in 2007. Robert was born Jan. 2, 1962, son of James Russell Leonard Sr. and Nora Elizabeth Leonard (nee Jiles). Robert worked in the food industry most of his life, his last job was as kitchen supervisor on the mountain. Robert was larger than life and he could put a smile on anybody's face. He loved the outdoors, friends, music and a good time. Robert is survived by his brothers, William Leonard, Ronald Leonard, Russell Leonard, his sister Betty Leonard Brown, his best friend Dan Blanchard Sr. and the rest of the Blanchard family. He was predeceased by his parents James Russell Leonard Sr. and Nora Elizabeth Leonard (nee Jiles). A very special thank you to the staff at The Pines at Rutland for the years of care and kindness they showed Robert. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
