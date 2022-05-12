Robert L. Monette SALISBURY, N.C. — Robert Lawrence Monette, 76, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Liberty Commons Nursing Home. Born in Burlington, Vermont, on March 13, 1946, he was the son of the late Martha Isabelle Ritchie and Lawrence Oliver Monette. Mr. Monette graduated from Rutland High School in 1965 and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a jokester and loved laughter. He enjoyed history, football, and was an avid snowmobiler before moving down south. He also enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, and loved painting (he was always working on a project). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence Monette. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Jennifer Mortenson (Dale), of Salisbury; brother, James Monette (Theresa), of Castleton, Vermont; sisters, Ann Wyman, of Brattleboro, Vermont, and Patricia Lambert (John), of Wallingford, Vermont; granddaughter, Shaina Sherman. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144, with military honors conducted by the Lyerly Volunteer Joint Services Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Monette family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
