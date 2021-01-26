Robert L. Parker POULTNEY — Robert Lee “Bob” Parker, 76, resident of Candlestick Lane, husband of Alice Morse Parker, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, after a long illness. He passed away at home, per his wishes with his family by his side. Born Dec. 16, 1944, in Granville, New York, he was the son of the late Russell S. and Jessie M. Wade Parker. He was a graduate of Poultney High School in Poultney, Vermont, and served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. Majority of his work life was at Wescott’s Garage as the parts manager. Previous to his retirement, he worked at Gould’s Lawn and Landscaping. Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Lori Parker Ferguson and husband Richard Ferguson Jr. and Amy Parker Tyler and husband Peter Tyler; a brother, Stephen and wife Flo Parker of Kingston, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Nancy Parker Moyer and Jane Parker Notte; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Russell "Chub" Parker; and a sister, Frances Parker Whittaker Eason. Due to the current pandemic, no services are planned at this time. Private inurnment services will be conducted in the Poultney Cemetery in the spring with family and close friends, with a celebration of his life to follow immediately after at his residence.
