Robert L. Trombley Sr. POULTNEY — Robert L. Trombley Sr., 83, died May 20, 2019, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. He was born Dec. 18, 1935, in St. Albans, the son of Frederick J. and Emma Rose (Shepard) Trombley. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy. Mr. Trombley was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He worked as a lineman at CVPS. He was a member of St. Raphael’s Church, Poultney American Legion Post 39 and DAV life member of Green Mountain State #2. Survivors include a son, Robert Trombley Jr., of New Bern, NC; three daughters Gina Himes, of Poultney, Lynn Yonemoto, of North Hills, CA, Jody Peters, of Walpole, NH; two brothers Leonard Trombley, of Sebastian, FL, Donald Trombley, of McKinney, TX; 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Mr. Trombley was predeceased by his wife, Jo Anne (Franzoni) Trombley, Oct. 24, 2014. There are no calling hours. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at St. Raphael’s Church, followed by a reception in the church hall. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Poultney Rescue Squad, 409 VT Route 30, South Poultney, VT 05764.
