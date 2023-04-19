Robert L. Trudo BRANDON — Robert Leo Trudo, 76, of Bowling Green, formerly of Brandon, Vermont passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Majestic Care of Avon. He was born on May 17, 1946 in Vermont to Joseph Trudo and Doris (Steady) Mitchell. Robert graduated from Otter Valley Union High School in Vermont. He was a radioman in the United States Navy from 1965-1969. Robert retired from Standard Register Company. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing, and loved spending time with his family and friends. Robert is survived by two sons, Eric Trudo (Michelle) of Avon and Jason "Jake" Trudo of Bridport, Vermont; grandchildren Steven Sayers, Emilee Trudo, Mikayla Rodriguez, Devon Rodriguez. three great grandchildren, Kahiau Sayers, Iolana Sayers, Mattingly Hobson. There will be no service. Arrangements have been entrusted to West & Parrish & Pedigo Funeral Home in Spencer. Online condolences can be shared with Robert's family at www.westparrishpedigo.com
