Robert “John” LaFrancois WALLINGFORD — Robert J. “John” LaFrancois, 84, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at his residence, following a long illness. He was born April 11, 1937, in Rutland, the son of Clarence and Jeanette (Kennedy) LaFrancois. He attended local schools. He joined the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean War. Mr. LaFrancois married Louise Ciccarelli in 1964. He was employed by Moore Business Forms in Rutland until retirement, after which he was a house painter. Survivors include his wife and son Scott, both of Wallingford; siblings, James, Jerome, Michael, Janet McPhee, Marguerite Sadowski; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Per his wishes, services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Wallingford.
