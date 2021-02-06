Robert LaRose RUTLAND — Robert LaRose, 71, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Veterans Affairs Medical Center in White River Junction. He was born Jan. 15, 1950, in Rutland, the son of Robert and Myrtle (Hier) LaRose. He entered the U.S. Army after high school. Mr. LaRose was employed as a truck driver for Foley Services. He enjoyed seeing different places. Survivors include three children, Carrie Brown, Robert LaRose, both of Rutland, Erica LaRose of Massachusetts; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother and a sister. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.