Robert Latterell RUTLAND — Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was employed by Loggers Equipment and Sales Co. and Central Vermont Public Service. Robert is survived by his husband Michael Latterell, three sons, Shawn Latterell, Ryan Latterell (Lauren), and Jason Latterell (Samantha), and his two dogs, Lyra & Spencer. Also his siblings, Merile Latterell Jr. (Emily), Charles Latterell (Susan), Donald Latterell (Joyce) of Queensbury, NY Donna Delphia (Wayne) of Milton, VT, Earl Latterell (Karen) of Brooklynn, CT, Wanda Wise-Clark (Douglas of Ft. Ann, NY, 14 grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Robert was pre-deceased by his parents, Merile Sr. and Elisa Latterell and by a sister Winona Clement Visiting hours will be held Saturday January 14, 2023 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
