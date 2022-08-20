Robert L. Beatty ALBUQUERGUE, NM — Robert Lee Beatty was born on June 23, 1927 in White Hall, IL. and died August 13, 2022. Robert was born to Roy O'anis Beatty and Helen Irene Beatty, nee Lawson, who worked in a family owned grocery store. Robert graduated from White Hall High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1945-1946 in the Naval Seabees in the Pacifc Fleet and was in the Naval Reserves until 1952. Following discharge he attended Baily Diesel School in St. Louis, MO; upon graduation he worked for Missouri Pacific Bus Company. While in St. Louis he met his wife-to-be, Florence Clifford and they married in 1948. In 1954 they moved to Pittsford, VT where Robert owned several service stations in Pittsford and Rutland, VT. He also worked on diesel tractor-trailers and heavy construction equipment for various companies in Vermont through out his career. He retired in 1990 and after retirement he and his wife resided in N. Chittenden, VT until 2015 when they relocated to Albuquerque NM to a retirement community where they enjoyed being close to family. Robert was a member of of the Masonic Order since 1956 and of the Shriners since 1969. He died at home under hospice care after a brief illness. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him Robert was predeceased by his wife Florence Beatty. He is survived by his daughter Jacqueline Dukes of Albuquerque NM and son Howard Beatty of Maui, Hawaii; granddaughter Meghan Boone of Albuquerque, grandsons Byron Dukes of Albuquerque NM, Jason Beatty of Maui, Hawaii; great grandchildren Andre Moncada of Albuquerque, NM. and Lyla Dukes of Albuquerque, NM. He will be interred at the Randolph, VT VA cemetery at a later date. No service is planned at this time. um.
