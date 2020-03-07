Robert Lee Underwood rites SOUTH WALLINGFORD — The memorial service for Robert Lee Underwood, 77, who died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, was held Saturday, Feb. 29, at Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home. His brother, the Rev. Howard Underwood, officiated. A reception followed at St. Patrick’s Church Parish Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Danby-Mount Tabor Rod and Gun Club, 941 A Lamb Hill Road, Wells, VT 05774; or Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
